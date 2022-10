DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an apartment complex in Durham Sunday morning.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene at about 10:15 a.m. said there were multiple police cars and crime scene investigators on Danube Lane at Magnolia Pointe Apartments.

They said police put caution tape near one of the buildings located near a playground.

CBS 17 has reached out to police for more information. Check back for updates.