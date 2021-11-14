Police rope off Lednum Street following life-threatening shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot early Sunday.

(Crystal Price)

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Durham police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Lednum Street where they found the man.

Officers said the victim had just arrived to the area in a vehicle when he was shot, but do not know what led up to the shooting at this time. They did not say if the victim arrived in his own vehicle or how he was transported to the hospital at this time.

Police have blocked off Lednum Street and are still continuing their investigation with assistance from Durham Police’s mobile command center, who arrived on-scene at approximately 3:15 a.m.