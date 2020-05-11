Police see more excessive speeders as once-crowded Triangle highways thin out

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– As more people stay home, authorities have seen less traffic on interstates and highways in the Triangle.

According to data from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers gave fewer speeding tickets this past March compared with the same time last year. In March 2020, troopers gave 20,894 speeding tickets compared to the 27,640 tickets in March 2019.

But state troopers are seeing more people driving at excessively high speeds that are 25 mph or more over the speed limit.

In Durham, police tell CBS 17 they caught several drivers going more than 90 mph on Interstate 40 and one driver clocked in at 101 mph.

“Due to the limited amount of traffic on the roadway it gives more of an opportunity for people to speed,” said Investigator Kristen Kozar with the Durham Police Department’s traffic and crash team division. “It’s very alarming, because our main objective is to keep everyone safe on the roadways.”

Kozar said in the last three weeks there has been one deadly crash every week, and she said in all of those crashes excessive speed was a factor.

“When you add speed in there, it’s a lot harder to survive a crash when someone is going over 100 miles an hour,” Kozar said.

Kozar said police are reminding everyone that if you drive over 100 mph, you can be charged with careless and reckless driving. She said this means you could lose your license and possibly end up in jail.

“Lower your speed, be safe on the roadways, don’t text and drive,” Kozar said. “All these things are going to play a part in saving someone else’s life.”

Kozar said they will be increasing patrols on interstates and highways in the coming days in hopes of getting more drivers to slow down.

