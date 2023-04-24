DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a bicyclist in Durham has sexually assaulted another three women in the past month and the groping has become more aggressive.

The Durham Police Department on Monday said it continues to ask the public for help in identifying the person they say has been inappropriately touching women on Copper Leaf Parkway since late March.

During that time, a total of six women have reported being groped in the 2000 block of the street, police say.

Police say the women have had their backsides grabbed while they are walking dogs, walking with strollers or doing other activities.

Officers say the incidents usually take place between 4 to 6 p.m., and the assaults have become more aggressive.

The bicyclist was last seen Friday wearing a hoodie with the sleeves cut off and neon-orange shoes.

If you recognize the bicyclist, you are asked to call Investigator M. Supernaw at 919-560-4440 ext. 29316 or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

