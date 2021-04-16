Police seek driver of car involved in Durham hit-and-run that critically injured man

The gray 2000-2004 Toyota Avalon involved in the hit-and-run crash on Wednesday. Durham police photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are searching for a car driver after the car and a motorbike were involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man with critical injuries, officials say.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Shoppers Street and House Avenue, according to a news release from Durham police.

“The crash happened when a dirt bike apparently ran a stop sign and collided with the front left corner of a gray 2000-2004 Toyota Avalon,” the news release said.

The Toyota, which fled the scene, was heading south on Shoppers Street when the crash happened, according to police.

The man on the dirt bike was taken to a nearby hospital in a personal vehicle and is still being treated for critical injuries, police said.

The gray 2000-2004 Toyota Avalon has racks on its roof and “likely sustained heavy front end damage and damage to the hood,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the location of the Toyota is asked to call Investigator Henry at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29449 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.