DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Friday it is continuing to seek leads after a woman was reported missing in 2019.

Tonita Michelle Brooks, 48, was last seen in downtown Durham in Sept. 2019, according to a Durham police news release.

Her family reported her missing in the fall of 2019.

“Brooks’ notable features include walking with a noticeable limp and an injured left arm,” the police news release said.

In Nov. 2020, police also issued a news release about Brooks’ disappearance.

Then, police said Brooks was known to frequent the Holloway Street corridor and surrounding areas.

Police said anyone with her location is asked to call Cpl. Green at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.