Photo from Durham Police Dept.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As car break-ins continue in the area, Durham police said are seeking information tied to recent incidents.

On Monday, the Durham Police Department said they are trying to identify a man linked to the car break-ins.

Detectives are investigating the break-ins in a parking garage in the 400 block of East Pettigrew Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

Photo from Durham Police Dept.

The parking garage appears to be part of the Venable Durham Apartments, a large apartment complex at the corner of East Pettigrew Street and South Dillard Street.

The location borders railroad tracks and is about a block east of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Police released two photos of a man wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. The man also appeared to have a blue surgical mask and some type of white headphones, the police photos showed.

Officers said anyone who could identify the man or knows about the break-ins should call Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Photo from Durham Police Dept.

Police said CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.