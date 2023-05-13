DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham said they are seeking the identification of a man who assaulted someone on a bus last month.

The incident took place on April 4 on a GoDurham bus near the intersection of Durham-Chapel Hill and Cornwallis roads, according to a Saturday news release from the Durham Police Department.

Police released two photos of the man, who was wearing a black baseball cap turned backward, a purple coat with a hood and a multicolor backpack.

Photo from Durham Police Department

The photos appeared to be taken while on board a GoDurham bus.

There was no information about the assault itself, including if there were any serious injuries or a weapon involved.

Durham police said anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Investigator R. Jimenez at (919) 560-4454 ext. 29531.