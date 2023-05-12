DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham said they are trying to identify a pair involved in break-ins and at least one theft at area motels.

The Durham Police Department said the man and woman are suspects in breaking and entering cases at four motels.

A gun was stolen during one of the motel break-ins, according to the news release from Durham police.

Photos from Durham Police Department

Photos of the man and woman were also released by police. In the photos, the woman appeared to be pushing a motel maid’s cart. The man was wearing a large backpack.

Police did not say which motels were targeted by the duo. Police also did not say when the break-ins happened.

Officers also did not indicate if items were stolen in other break-ins.

CBS 17 has reached out to Durham police for more information.