DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham said they are trying to identify a pair involved in break-ins and at least one theft at area motels.
The Durham Police Department said the man and woman are suspects in breaking and entering cases at four motels.
A gun was stolen during one of the motel break-ins, according to the news release from Durham police.
Photos of the man and woman were also released by police. In the photos, the woman appeared to be pushing a motel maid’s cart. The man was wearing a large backpack.
Police did not say which motels were targeted by the duo. Police also did not say when the break-ins happened.
Officers also did not indicate if items were stolen in other break-ins.
CBS 17 has reached out to Durham police for more information.