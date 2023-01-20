DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for at least two people who were involved in two armed robberies in one day earlier this month.

Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3.

Police released a photo from that day of three men — two visibly armed — while they were robbing the Speedway gas station at 803 E. Geer St. One man appeared to have an assault-style rifle.

The same day, the suspects also robbed the Waffle House restaurant at 4203 N.C. 55, police said. The two locations are about seven miles apart if traveling down N.C. 55.

Police said anyone with information should call Durham Police Investigator A. Osborne at 919-560-4440 ext. 29241 or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

No other information was released about either robbery.