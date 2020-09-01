Police seek man, car in deadly Durham shooting last month

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Tuesday they need help with one of two murders that happened in one day last month.

A deadly shooting was reported at 6:02 a.m. Aug. 10 at the intersection of Liberty Street and Elm Street, about a mile from downtown.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at that location and found a man lying dead in the street.

The victim was identified as Reginald Bowling, 48, of Durham.

Tuesday, police released photos of the possible suspect car , which is a gray or dark gray 2012 to 2015 Honda Civic sedan with dark tinted windows.

Police said the car has been seen in the east Durham area.

Officers also said they think the man in photos might have information about the deadly shooting.

The first deadly shooting on Aug. 10 occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Street and Underwood Avenue, about a mile west of downtown.

Police responded to the scene and found a man lying dead in the road next to a crashed SUV riddled with bullet holes.

Joshua Lindsey, 21, of Durham was killed in the shooting, police said.

Durham police arrested Malik Joseph, 22, of Durham and charged him with murder in that case.

More headlines from CBS17.com: