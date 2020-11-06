Police seek woman who might have info about deadly Durham shooting, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are looking for a woman who might have info about a deadly shooting that happened last month.

The incident was reported Oct. 15 around 12:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, according to Durham police.

Johnathon Christopher Miller III, 23, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miller was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police already have a murder warrant for Anthony Jerome Jackson Jr., 23, but he has not been found.

“Howard is not charged with any crimes related to this incident, but investigators believe that she may have information which could assist in their investigation,” police said in a Friday news release.

Anyone with information about Jackson or Howard is asked to call or text Investigator Armstrong at (919) 698-7122.