DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the murder of a 59-year-old man earlier this month.

On Sept. 2, officers responded at around 1:32 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Mallard Avenue and Neville Street in Durham, police said Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Joseph Leon Roberts of Durham suffering from a gunshot wound at East End Park in the 1200 block of North Alston Avenue, according to Durham police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Based on preliminary investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.