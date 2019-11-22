Police: Tow truck driver shoots man during argument over vehicle in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A tow truck driver was arrested Friday after he shot a man whose vehicle was about to be towed, police said.

Brandon Ayscue, 24, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and second-degree kidnapping.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. at Duke Manor Apartments along the 300 block of South LaSalle Street.

Durham police are investigating what they’re calling an “aggravated assault” that occurred on S. LaSalle Street at Duke Manor apartments (CBS 17).

Ayscue, who works for Unlimited Recovery, was attempting to tow a vehicle while a person was still behind the wheel, police said.

An argument ensued and the driver of the vehicle was shot in the chest. The shooting victim was also “slashed” during a struggle with Ayscue, police said.

A woman who tried to intervene in the fight suffered a cut to her hand.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Residents of Duke Manor Apartments tell CBS 17 there have been recent issues with residents’ vehicle being towed for no apparent reason.

The apartment complex said it is cooperating with the investigation.

This story will be updated.

