Police, US Marshals arrest 19-year-old for December murder in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police and a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested a 19-year-old on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in December, a news release said.

Officers responded to the shooting on Dec. 19, 2020 just before 11 p.m. They arrived at the scene along the 3000 block of Fayetteville street to find 20-year-old Alexander Keith Hairston, of Garner, dead.

On Thursday, officers and U.S. Marshals arrested Jonathan Winfred High Jr., 19, of Durham. He was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with a probation violation.

High is being held at the Durham County Jail on no bond.