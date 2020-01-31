Popular Durham burrito joint near Duke robbed at gunpoint, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular burrito restaurant near Duke’s East Campus was robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, two men entered Cosmic Cantina, located at 1920 Perry St., just before 1:45 a.m. and robbed the restaurant.

Employees told police that one of the two men pointed a gun at a worker and demanded money. The second man then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Both men left the restaurant and ran from the area.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The suspects are described as two men in their 20s. One had shoulder-length curly, black hair and a beard, police said. He was wearing a black jacket and pants. The other was described as having short, spiky hair and tattoos on both forearms. He was wearing a gray or light blue hoodie, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

