Popular Durham seafood restaurant reopens 9 months after deadly downtown gas explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More than nine months after a devastating explosion in downtown Durham, a popular restaurant is finally reopening.

St. James Seafood reopens to the public today. Earlier this week, it hosted the firefighters, police and EMS workers who responded to the explosion.

The Durham Fire Department kept the flames from reaching the restaurant, which had no structural damage. Debris and glass from the explosion did get inside the building, though.

Everything has been cleaned up and owner and executive chef Matt Kelly said they’re ready to welcome guests back.

“For us, we are fortunate enough to be able to stand here and talk and have a story to tell,” said Kelly. “But the road to recovery is a long one. The reopening is only the first step. We are in it for the long haul.”

Besides customer favorites, Kelly said some new dishes will be added to the menu and a new Sunday brunch will begin in the coming weeks.

