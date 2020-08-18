PORCH Durham, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle team up to provide meals for thousands in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s mission is to feed those who are hungry. The organization and its partners want to make sure children have a good meal.
Some children rely on the meals provided at their local schools. That means some meals that were once guaranteed are no longer.
In 2011, PORCH Durham and Inter-Faith Food Shuttle began working together to make sure no one goes hungry.
“When we started, we knew they had well-established existing programs in Durham County,” said Laura Meyers, PORCH-Durham’s Executive Director.
PORCH began by donating to Inter-Faith’s BackPack Buddies program, which provides students with a bag of food. The partnership later expanded. PORCH supplied food for Inter-Faith’s School Pantry Program.
“Instead of reinventing those programs, our best way to support Durham was to support Inter-Faith Food Shuttle,” Meyers said.
Today, PORCH shares a warehouse with Inter-Faith. The organization provides more than 5,000 pounds of food per month.
“There are other resources in Durham, but we meet folks where they are,” said Meyers. “It breaks a lot of those transportation issues and also the stigma of reaching out to a food bank.”
PORCH and Inter-Faith have gotten creative to help people during the pandemic.
“PORCH Durham has shifted. We started a grocery gift card program and since mid-March, we’ve distributed more than $92,000 in grocery gift cards,” said Meyers.
Both organizations need community support to keep supporting and uplifting people.
To learn more about PORCH-Durham, click here.
To learn more about Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, click here.
