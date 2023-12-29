DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested and charged after deputies found he was in possession of packages that did not belong to him, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, deputies received a call from a person out for a walk in the Fairfield subdivision who witnessed a man going on porches in the community and taking packages. According to deputies, when the suspect realized he had been spotted he left the area.

The sheriff’s office says responding deputies began a search of the neighborhood where additional residents began to approach them about items taken from their porches.

The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Christopher Staphon Campbell of Durham and was located a short time later. Deputies say Campbell was still in the Fairfield subdivision carrying packages addressed to different homes in the neighborhood.

Deputies say during the investigation it was learned that officers with the Durham Police Department also found Campbell in possession of packages not addressed to him. For that, he was cited for misdemeanor theft and released. Deputies also found packages not belonging to Campbell.

(Courtesy: Durham Sheriff’s Office)

He was taken to the Durham County Detention Facility charged with misdemeanor larceny and given a $1,500 secured bond. Deputies say while being processed it was discovered that Campbell had a bag of marijuana on his person and was then charged with possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail.

Deputies say he remains in the Durham County Detention Facility.

If someone thinks they may be a victim of package theft, they should call the delivery company and confirm delivery. Check with neighbors to see if they signed for items or brought them out of open view. Call law enforcement to report the theft and then check with credit card and insurance companies and see if they cover replacement costs.



To help protect packages from theft, Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead offers this advice: