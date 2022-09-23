DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. The highway reopened Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.

The road, also known as Apex Highway, will be closed for an extended period of time. Police said the closure could affect the evening commute.

Police said the road was reopened shortly before 4 p.m.