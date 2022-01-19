Pregnant Durham teen involved in early January hit-and-run had car lifted for nearly 30 feet

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham teenager, who was involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month while eight months pregnant, had her car lifted for nearly 30 feet during the collision, a warrant revealed Wednesday morning.

Heven Rooks, the 18-year-old who was hit head-on by a 2002 Cadillac Escalade on Jan. 9, had the rear of her car lifted “several feet in the air as the vehicle pushed backward on the front tires 30 feet,” according to the warrant.

The warrant also confirmed what was seen in a doorbell video the day of the incident – that Rooks stumbled out of her vehicle, grabbed her stomach and then started banging on the door of the closest house for help.

The video shows that while Rooks was knocking, the driver of the Escalade then crashed into two other parked cars and still fled the scene.

The car was found a short time later, abandoned, after striking two power poles a short distance away on South Driver Street and East Peabody Street.

Rooks was forced to have an emergency C-section in order to save both her and the baby after arriving at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, the baby was delivered successfully, and both are OK.

Durham police said speed was a factor in the crash, but there is still no word on any arrests.