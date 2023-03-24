DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A presidential visit is expected next week in Durham.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden will be kicking off his “Investing in America Tour” on Tuesday. His visit will take place at Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer.

Gregg Lowe, CEO of Wolfspeed, responded to the announcement Friday morning, saying, “As an American company, Wolfspeed looks forward to welcoming President Joseph R. Biden and his team to its North Carolina headquarters, where they will see firsthand our cutting-edge facilities for producing Silicon Carbide.”

“Wolfspeed is proud to play a critical role in fulfilling the objectives of the CHIPS & Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, and to reinforce U.S. leadership in the energy transition and the semiconductor industry,” Lowe added.

Biden will be discussing his Investing in America agenda and what the administration is calling the strongest job growth in history.

