GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham felon whose car went airborne and burst into flames after he crashed while fleeing from a state trooper will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to firearms charges, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Jhamar Oratavio Dawson, 22, received his 60-month sentence Tuesday from District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. He pleaded guilty in January to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm after separate arrests in 2022.

Prosecutors say Dawson fled from a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in June 2022 after nearly hitting his car at a traffic light in Durham, hitting 75 mph in a 45 mph zone before his car skidded into a ditch, went airborne and burst into flames.

The trooper caught Dawson as he fled on foot with an unidentified passenger.

Officers found a gun on the driver’s seat of the car. Dawson, who had been convicted of a felony charge of fleeing arrest in 2021, was prohibited from possessing the gun.

The FBI’s Safe Streets task force also arrested Dawson in a Wake County apartment for possessing a firearm in June.

He also received three years of supervised release.