DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham man accused in the 2021 Black Friday shootings that injured two other people at the Streets of Southpoint Mall will spend more than nine years in prison after taking a plea deal, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Romeo Kevante Pride, 27, received his 110-month sentence from District Judge Catherine C. Eagles.

Pride pleaded guilty in Dec. to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He also must serve three years of supervised release and pay a special assessment of $100.

Prosecutors said in court that Pride brought a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun to the Durham shopping center on Nov. 26, 2021.

The Durham Police Department said the shooting came after a man was selling jewelry outside a store on the second floor of the shopping center when he was approached by at least two men.

Prosecutors called it a botched attempted robbery where both Pride and the mall patron fired their guns. Pride and two other people were wounded in the shooting, prosecutors said.

Durham police recovered a .40 caliber shell casing that they determined had been fired from Pride’s gun, and reviewed mall surveillance video.