DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Health Department data shows COVID-19 is on the rise in North Carolina with increases in both COVID-related hospital admissions and COVID particles in wastewater, but a study by Duke researchers shows there’s a supplement you can take that may help protect you.

Dr. Paul Wischmeyer is a professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery at Duke. He led a study that showed benefits from probiotics in people who were exposed to someone in the same household with COVID.

“It was very effective at reducing symptoms, and then ultimately over time, much fewer people got COVID as well,” he explained.

The study used the probiotic lactobacillus, which is found in numerous types of supplements.

“I think this is a really great opportunity for people, right now, to reduce their risk of getting COVID as they start to gather as families, as you start to see relatives, as you’re around people at work,” Wischmeyer said.

While the Duke study specifically looked at COVID, Dr. Wischmeyer says other studies have shown probiotics are also beneficial in helping people fight other respiratory viruses.

Probiotic supplements are readily available at many stores.

“Between $10 and $15 should give you a long enough course to be able to prevent, hopefully, that exposure risk, especially around the holidays as we see all these viruses go up,” he said.

Wischmeyer emphasized that probiotics won’t replace vaccines.

He still encourages everyone to get flu and COVID shots, but he says adding in a daily probiotic could provide extra protection, especially when respiratory viruses are making so many people sick.