Property crime rates rise in Durham County amid COVID-19 pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In recent months, Durham County has seen a 30 percent increase in larceny crimes in the last several months when compared to the same time last year, according to data from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that the recent stay-at-home order could be a contributing factor to the rise in crime.

Data shows that the overall number of crimes committed in April 2020 was nearly double what it was in April 2019.

The data indicate that in April 2019 there were 24 larcenies but in April 2020 that number is nearly double at 44 larcenies.

In addition, the number of motor vehicle thefts has been up slightly this year compared to last year. According to the sheriff’s office’s data, there were 13 motor vehicle thefts from January to April in 2019.

This year, there were 18 motor vehicle thefts over the same four-month span when the coronavirus began to build momentum in the U.S.

“I’m sure it’s a contributing circumstance to it,” said Lt. Jeff Smith with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. “With the increase, there’s been more people at home.”

Smith said most of the suspects have been teenagers or young adults.

He also added that in a lot of cases people are leaving their vehicles and sheds unlocked, which opens up an opportunity for thieves.

Smith wants to remind everyone to properly secure belongings.

“Just stay safe out there, and look out for each other,” Smith said. “Watch out for suspicious things in nature.”

While burglaries and larcenies are up in Durham County, there have been no murders in the county and aggravated assaults are down by 20 percent.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said they have increased patrols in certain areas that have been hit with property crime in an effort to curb violence in the county.

Investigators did arrest Denis Zaldivar-Campos for breaking into a van on Fellowship Drive. Police also have a warrant out for Aneudys Jose Paulino Taveras in this incident. Taveras is still at large.

According to data released from the Durham Police Department, the property crime over the last four months has been steady.

However, last month Durham police arrested two teenagers for committing seven armed carjackings.

On Sunday night, two men stole a vehicle that was still running with a 9-year-old boy inside the car in the 2100 block of Hillandale Road.

The pair dropped the child off in the 3000 block of Alabama.

Beth Ross said she saw the two thieves abandon the car and drop off the child.

“The child ran from the door then went to the house next-door crying,” Ross said. “I didn’t know if that was his house, and so I just kind of went after him.”

While the thieves got away, Ross helped the boy get back to his family.

The two men were last seen getting into a dark-colored, 4-door car. If you have any information on this case, call Investigator Strickland at 919-560-4582, ext. 29239 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

