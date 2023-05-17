When someone battles a mental health crisis, sometimes they’ll contact police.

But in Durham, a team of unarmed first responders can take the call. It’s part of the Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Teams (HEART) program.

“When folks are having a mental health episode, police a lot of the time will escalate it and folks won’t get access to mental health care,” advocate and Durham Beyond Policing member Nhawndie Smith said. “They’ll be tossed into a jail cell.”

In the latest budget proposal presented to the city council on Monday, about $4.7 million is dedicated to the HEART program.

The funds allow for the hiring of 27 new employees, expanding to citywide service seven days a week for 12 hours a day. It also allows the HEART teams to handle three times as many calls as they do now.

“Only having limited access to this program I think is leaving some folks on the back burner,” Smith said.

The program includes four crisis response teams. One team places mental health clinicians in the 911 call center. Another team is responsible for handling non-violent behavioral health calls for service.

“It’s been a very good first year, but we have resources sufficient to service about a third of the city,” City of Durham Community Safety Department Director Ryan Smith said.

The HEART program first launched last June. Residents may notice the labeled vans rolling around city streets.

“We’re able to free up police officers and other responders who have historically gone to some of these calls to be available to other calls where they’re needed,” Ryan Smith said.

Some advocates are hopeful it’ll grow even larger.

“I feel grateful about the expansion and still a yearning for it to go to 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Nhawndie Smith said.

The final budget approval takes place June 20. There is no property tax increase proposed.