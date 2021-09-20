Prosecutor who helped convict Derek Chauvin to speak at Duke Law virtual event

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A prosecutor who helped convict former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s murder will discuss the case today with a Duke law professor.

The virtual event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, will feature prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, Duke Law professor Trina Jones and scholar and professor of law H. Timothy Lovelace Jr.

Blackwell will speak with Jones and Lovelace about the case and the trial as part of Duke’s “UNIV 101 Presents: Race, Policing, and Activism,” a new speaker series sponsored by Duke’s Center on Law, Race, and Politics, the Duke Council on Race & Ethnicity, and the Office of Undergraduate Education.

Chauvin is currently serving a 22-year sentence in Floyd’s murder. Blackwell was one of nine private attorneys on the 13-member prosecution team who donated their time to the case.

The public is invited to attend the virtual event and you can register for it here.