Durham’s Highway 147 reopens following protest

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of protesters blocked Highway 147 in Durham Monday afternoon as they called for an end of police brutality.

The lanes were blocked for less than an hour as the protesters placed a sign from the pedestrian bridge near the S. Alston Avenue exit.

The protesters allowed traffic to exit the highway onto S. Alston Avenue after about 30 minutes.

Around 10 minutes later, the lanes were reopened.

Durham police were on scene for the protest.

This story will be updated.