DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Protesters in Durham Saturday broke windows in the former Durham police headquarters and hung banners outside the building from the roof.
The incident was reported before 7:30 p.m. at the old headquarters building at 505 W. Chapel Hill Street.
The protesters broke in through the roof of the building where they then hung banners.
The banners read “Abolish” and “Reclaim.”
Several windows were also smashed. The words “no cop zone” were spray-painted on the building.
There is no word about arrests.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with car in Durham, police say
- Fireworks during fights led to gunfire report in Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh police say
- 8-year-old child drowns in Falls Lake; 2 family members injured during rescue attempt
- Active shooter report at Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall was false, police say
- Protesters vandalize old Durham police building, hang banners from roof