Protesters vandalize old Durham police building, hang banners from roof

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Protesters in Durham Saturday broke windows in the former Durham police headquarters and hung banners outside the building from the roof.

The incident was reported before 7:30 p.m. at the old headquarters building at 505 W. Chapel Hill Street.

The protesters broke in through the roof of the building where they then hung banners.

The banners read “Abolish” and “Reclaim.”

Several windows were also smashed. The words “no cop zone” were spray-painted on the building.

There is no word about arrests.

