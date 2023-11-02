DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The protest that caused a traffic jam on the Durham Freeway for hours on Thursday has come to an end.

The freeway cleared as police warned protesters to start moving from the roadway.

The protesters then took to a downtown street for a walking demonstration Thursday evening with signs and chants of “ceasefire now” and “end the occupation.”

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, police said protesters were blocking N.C. 147 between Jackie Robinson Drive and Fayetteville Street in downtown Durham.

Jewish Voice for Peace Triangle announced Wednesday that a rally would be held Thursday at CCB Plaza in Durham. The group is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and demanding the Israeli government stop all airstrikes.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area at this time and find alternate routes.

Traffic cameras show people holding a banner on the westbound lane of N.C. 147. People were also seen on the bridge near South Mangum Street.

Durham police said northbound traffic on I-885 was diverted onto Briggs Avenue due to the protest, while Pettigrew Street was closed at South Magnum Street due to a second protest.

The downtown protest that happened after lasted for a couple of hours, but ended at around 8:30 p.m.

CBS 17 had a crew on scene that captured the following images: