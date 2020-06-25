Protesters set up roadblock in front of Durham police HQ in continuation of 10-day protest

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Several protesters set up a roadblock in front of the headquarters of the Durham Police Department Thursday morning.

Plywood boards were lined up on E. Main Street blocking access to the section of the road in front of the police department. Signs reading “Black Lives Matter” were placed on top of some of the boards and a large Black Lives Matter flag was flying in the road.

At the beginning of the protest, at least three protesters were in the street in front of the boards and one was lying down in the middle of the road.

The move was an escalation on the part of protesters who have been camped outside police headquarters for 10 days now.

Protesters set up a roadblock in front of Durham police headquarters on Thursday (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Protesters told CBS 17 at the scene that they blocked the road this morning because they felt the need to take things up a notch because not enough progress has been made getting answers from police and city council members.

The group is demanding answers as to why the city council unanimously approved a $70 million police budget and why police need that much money.

Durham city leaders said the budget included a 5-percent increase in funding from last year due to inflation.

The protesters had asked the city council to reallocate funds from the police to help the Black and Latino communities in Durham with jobs, food, and housing. When the council did not, the protesters decided to “occupy” an area outside police headquarters.

Durham City Councilman Mark Anthony Middleton said he is in support of “defunding” police and he put out a proposal last week.

The proposal does not include taking any physical money from the police budget. However, he said the plan is to do that further down the line.

“I’m suggesting to those who want to defund the police, that we do this by making them less necessary,” Middleton told CBS 17.

Middleton said he wants to put $2.5 million toward creating a universal basic income for the most vulnerable families in Durham in hopes of bringing crime down in those areas.

He is also asking the city to look at sending mental health responders to some calls rather than armed police officers.