Protesters take to the streets in downtown Durham Monday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of downtown Durham on Monday night marching and demanding an end to police brutality.
People from all walks of life gathered at the Carolina Theatre for the “Defund the Police” protest.
Protesters wore all black, held their signs high, and demanded justice for George Floyd.
Some protesters CBS 17 spoke with said that saving black lives begins with defunding the police and getting rid of military police gear.
The protesters marched all over downtown Durham and made stops in front of the Durham County Detention Center and the Durham Police Department.
“Our history in America has shown that systemic racism is an issue, and the only way that we’re going be able to combat it, is if we come together and do something about it,” said Adrienne Massey, a protester from Durham.
Durham police closely monitored the protests and assisted with traffic closures.
Mayor Steve Schewel told CBS 17 he does not plan to implement a curfew for the City of Durham, because so far all of the protests here have been peaceful.
