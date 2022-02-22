Puppy stolen from Durham animal shelter has new home after being adopted Monday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a whirlwind last few days for a puppy stolen from a Durham animal shelter last week.

The Animal Protection Society of Durham said a 7-week-old German Shephard-Boxer mix named Lazuli was taken from the animal shelter around 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.

A missing pet report was filed and distributed to area shelters, rescue organizations, and vet clinics within 25 miles.

Animal protection workers were worried about the health of the puppy.

“She’s also very fragile. She’s very small. She was just spayed two days ago. She should be on pain medication that she’s not on. We’re very worried about her being taken, not getting the care she needed, and not knowing why someone would take her,” said Shafonda Allen, Animal Protection Society of Durham executive director.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released photos of the puppy and the suspect. That night, Elijah Whitaker went to the sheriff’s office and gave them the puppy and turned himself in, officials said.

Whitaker was charged with larceny of a dog and was released on an unsecured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Now, just a few days after being returned, Lazuli – the last available puppy in the litter – is living with a new family in her new home after getting adopted on Monday, APS of Durham’s Darlene Fiscus told CBS 17 Tuesday morning.

The puppy was not injured after being stolen.