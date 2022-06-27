DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Gunshot detection technology is coming to Durham, but what will that mean?

Dozens of people came to a ShotSpotter technology meeting at St. Joseph’s AME church to ask ShotSpotter’s CEO Ralph Clark and Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark Anthony Middleton questions.

“What was the thinking in where these monitors will be set up, has that been equitably done?” someone asked.

ShotSpotter detects gunshots and automatically alerts officers. The goal is to improve police response times to shootings.

But still, people asked about the accuracy.

Clark said the accuracy rate is about 97 percent.

He said the technology filters out what’s not gunshots, and behind the scenes, humans in a ShotSpotter hub make the final determination to alert police. Clark said it takes less than a minute for police to be alerted after shots are fired.

People also asked how the city will avoid over-policing in neighborhoods.

“Sending first responders when gunfire goes off, that’s not over policing,” Middleton said.

The CEO said the technology is a way to get a police response even when no one calls 911, pointing to Oakland, California, as an example.

“Two years in a row ShotSpotter has led police to get to over 100 gunshot wound victims that there wasn’t a corresponding 911 call for,” Clark said.

One woman said community policing is a way to get more people to call 911.

“If they (police officers) build a bond with the community, the community will be more likely to call them when they need help,” one person said during the comment portion.

The yearlong pilot costs more than $197,000 and was approved last week as part of the city’s new budget. After the year, the city will decide if it wants to continue.

People wanted to know where the technology will be going, but Middleton said the city is still looking at that. He said there will be more meetings, including with the police chief in the neighborhoods where this will be deployed.