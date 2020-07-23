Racial slurs spray-painted on vacant home in Durham; police ask for public’s help

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for information after a pair of vandalism incidents in which racial slurs were spray-painted on a vacant home, a news release said Wednesday.

The first incident at the house, located along the 2400 block of Vintage Hill Drive, happened between 10:30 p.m. July 12 and 8:30 a.m. July 13.

“Officers found racial epithets sprayed on the garage and more racial slurs were painted inside the house,” the release said. Mirrors were broken in the house and other damage was found, too.

Police again responded to a report of vandalism at the location on Wednesday. They didn’t find any damage to the exterior, but did find racial slurs and other damage inside. They believe the vandalism happened between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our investigators take these type of crimes seriously and no one in our community should feel threatened or unsafe or discriminated upon because of their race,” the release said. “We are asking the members of the Treyburn community to help, as we search for the person(s) responsible for these incidents.”

Anyone who has witnessed anything unusual, seen anyone unfamiliar in the neighborhood, or has any other information regarding the case is asked to contact Investigator Krieger at 919-560-4582, ext. 29245.

More headlines from CBS17.com: