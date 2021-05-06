Radioactive gauge stolen in Durham, NC health officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials on Thursday issued an alert for missing radioactive material in Durham.

A measuring tool with a radioactive component was stolen in Durham, according to the alert issued by the Radiation Protection Section of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“The device, if handled inappropriately, can pose a potential health and safety risk,” the release said. It added that it doesn’t pose an immediate risk unless it is mishandled or broken open.

The gauge is used to test the conditions of materials during construction. It has a stainless-steel handle protruding from the top of it with a radiation symbol on it. It is in a container with a yellow plastic case and the following labels:

Radiation tri-foil (Radioactive – 7)

USA DOT 7A

Type A Radioactive Material

Cargo Aircraft Only

It was discovered to be missing on Thursday, then reported to the NCDHHS and law enforcement, the release said.

Anyone who finds the gauge or has information on its location is asked to contact Travis Cartoski with the NC Radiation Protection Section at 919-621-4797. Anyone who may find it should keep at least 10 feet of distance from it until authorities secure the area and device.