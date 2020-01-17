Raise makes Durham’s Scott one of NC’s highest-paid public housing directors

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The raise given to the head of the Durham Housing Authority makes him one of the highest paid public housing directors in the state.

The authority’s board of commissioners authorized a 1.5 percent raise and a $15,000 bonus to Chief Executive Officer Anthony Scott that became effective on Jan. 1 _ amid the start of the carbon monoxide crisis at McDougald Terrace.

The raise amounts to a $2,998 increase for Scott, bringing his base salary for this year to $202,873.

CBS 17 canvassed housing authorities across the state and country to put those numbers into context.

Officials with the Greensboro Housing Authority did not answer repeated phone calls from CBS 17 seeking details on the 2019 compensation for Tina Akers Brown.

According to an IRS Form 990 filed by the Greensboro Housing Management Corporation for the 2017 fiscal year, Brown was paid $252,815.

Kevin Cheshire, the new executive director of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, will earn a salary of $191,390, according to authority spokeswoman Gwen Burston.

Carl Newman, the general counsel for the Durham Housing Authority, said an internal compensation study found that the authority in Wilmington pays Katrina Redmon $167,000 annually.

CBS 17 also compared Scott’s salary with what cities with similar populations are paying their public housing directors.

Victor Cirilo, the director of public housing in Newark, New Jersey, will make a base salary of $209,100, according to the 2020 budget posted on the organization’s website.

But Newark had 37 complexes listed in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s database of physical inspections compared to 14 for Durham.

Newark had 29 of its complexes pass its most recent federal inspection – giving that city a higher percentage than Durham, where only seven passed.

One of the complexes that failed was McDougald, which received a score of 31 when it was last inspected by HUD in March 2019.

The authority began emergency carbon monoxide inspections on Dec. 27 after seven reports of CO exposure in a month. Voluntary evacuations began a week later and more than 100 families remain displaced.

