DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man has been arrested and charged following a Feb. 13 crash off Interstate-40 that killed a 33-year-old.

Durham police said Jamez Lee Hoke, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony death by motor vehicle, speeding, and failure to maintain lane control.

Court documents show Hoke was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger on I-40 east when he attempted to take exit 283 toward Interstate-540.

Hoke wasn’t able to follow the curve and ran off the road, striking several trees, court documents said.

During the course of the crash, the tree hit the passenger side of the Challenger, ejecting Tomothy Hall Jr, 33, of Smithfield.

Hall died at the scene, police said.

Hoke called 911 after the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Hoke has since been released from jail.