Raleigh man charged with 1st-degree murder weeks after man shot in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was arrested Thursday for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Morrisville apartment complex, Durham police said Monday.

Tyree Shajuan Lee. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 18, police responded to the 5700 block of Arringdon Park Drive in Morrisville. They found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random.

On Thursday, Tyree Shajuan Lee, 29, of Raleigh, was arrested. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lee is being held at the Durham County Jail.