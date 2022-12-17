DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drew Johnson is a Raleigh native, former basketball player and North Carolina Central University graduate.

Currently, he’s the director of the McNair Scholars Program at NC Central.

So, it should’ve been simple when it came to rooting for N.C. Central Saturday as they took on Jackson State University in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

However, it wasn’t that easy.

“I didn’t think it was going to be a running joke right. Because [the staff] knows that I work at Central, and you know I played here, and I went here,” Johnson said smiling.

The running joke?

It’s that Johnson is also an alum of Jackson State. Last week, he walked across the stage to receive his Ph.D. in Urban Higher Education.

“Being at Jackson State they have such a deep-rooted history, deep-rooted pride, and tradition that I never knew about before coming,” he said.

So, it’s fair to say that the now Dr. Drew Johnson has a lot of love for both schools.

“I tell people all the time NCCU saved my life,” Johnson said.

He said it was a former colleague that inspired him to look into Jackson State.

“Tiffany Toomer, she kind of introduced me to Jackson State and said this program right here is a great program. I had a good mentor, James McDonald, who really kind of showed me the ropes through that program. Once I got in, I knew what my mission was,” explained Johnson.

As he pushed through the final stretch before graduation, low and behold, both of his schools made it to the big game in Atlanta.

“I’m in my dissertation phase right? So, I’m doing edits and I’m doing all this stuff so I’m concentrating because my deadline is for graduation to make sure that I graduate,” Johnson said.

“So, the closer it came, as the workload got easier, I started looking up and I was like dang, Central’s killing this year. Okay, Jackson State they are balling out. Then when it became official, I was like ‘if I make this deadline to graduate, I’m going to the Celebration Bowl’,” he explained.

Johnson was able to make to Atlanta Saturday to watch and eventually Celebrate N.C. Central’s victory.