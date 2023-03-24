DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been charged with making threats against a high school, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators in the Criminal Investigation Division said they received a call Wednesday from administrators with Research Triangle High School in Research Triangle Park regarding a series of threats made against the school.

After investigating further, officers learned that a student at the school was responsible for making those threats. Once identified, the parents were called.

The student, 18-year-old Samuel Scipione of Raleigh, admitted to making the threats. The sheriff’s office said they do not believe that he intended to follow through on those threats.

“Making a threat against a school is serious business,” said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. “We investigate every threat vigorously. Thankfully in this particular instance no harm came of anyone at this school. I implore every parent or guardian to sit down with your children and talk about this issue. They need to understand that it’s not a joke, nor is it something law enforcement takes lightly.”

Scipione was charged with three counts of communicating threats of mass violence on an educational property. He was posted a $10,000 secured bond and was released from jail.