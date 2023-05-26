DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a fatal shooting in Durham has been identified as a teen from Raleigh.

Durham police said Friday that Zion Craig Bowden, 19 was shot in the 300 block of Ganyard Farm Way early Thursday.

He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Z. Starritt at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.