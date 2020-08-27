Raleigh woman dies in 3-car crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman died when the SUV she was in flipped over during a crash in Durham Thursday morning, police said.

The incident involved three cars and happened around 10:40 a.m. on North Duke Street at Interstate 85 south, according to a news release from Durham police.

The crash happened when a Chevrolet Cruze and a Honda Element were stopped in the far right turn lane on the Interstate 85 south off-ramp because of a red light, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet turned right onto North Duke Street when the light turned green. The Honda driver began to turn right onto the same street, but was hit by a Subaru Legacy that was heading north of North Duke Street, police said.

The Honda flipped over and a passenger inside was injured. Sandra Fernandez, 52, of Raleigh was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died a short time after arriving, police said.

Three other people were injured.

The crash is still under investigation. No one has been charged in the wreck.

