Raleigh woman turns herself in after crash in Durham killed her baby, injured 4-year-old daughter

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Raleigh woman wanted on felony charges after a January crash that killed her infant daughter has turned herself in.

A police department spokeswoman said Thursday that Shanelle Johnson turned herself in at the Durham County Jail and received a $50,000 secured bond.

Shanelle Johnson. (Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

Johnson was wanted on three felony charges — including death by motor vehicle, serious injury by motor vehicle and child abuse — along with driving while her license was revoked and no liability insurance.

Johnson’s infant daughter was killed and her 4-year-old daughter was critically injured in the crash on Interstate 85 on Jan. 18.

Authorities said Johnson clipped another vehicle with her 2012 Volkswagen while trying to merge from the far right lane to the far left lane at about 4:15 p.m. that day on northbound I-85 between U.S. Route 70 and East Club Boulevard.

The collision with the left rear corner of the 2004 BMW M3 caused Johnson’s car to flip multiple times before coming to rest in the far left lane, police said.

Two girls — a 3-month-old, and the 4-year-old — were thrown from the car, and the infant died at the scene, authorities said. The older girl was taken to a hospital with critical injuries but has since been released, police said. A warrant said the two girls were her children.

According to a warrant, fire department personnel indicated that Johnson may have been intoxicated “based on an odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her person” and the document also indicated she admitted to having had two drinks three hours prior to the crash.

Police estimated that she was driving 85 mph at the time of the crash.