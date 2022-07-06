DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 39-year-old rape suspect has been identified as the detainee at the Durham County Detention Center who died last week.

On June 30, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead announced a detainee died after being transported to the hopsital.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified Erick Antonio Cano-Castellanos, 39, as the inmate who died.

Cano-Castellanos had been in the detention center since June 3 after he was arrested and charged with two counts of incest and one count of assault on a female.

He was being held on a $3 milion secured bond.

On June 27, a Grand Jury in Durham indicted Castellanos on the following charges:

First-degree forcible rape – incest;

Assault on a female – assault by strangulation;

Human trafficking of a minor – involuntary servitude of a minor;

Two counts of second-degree forcible rape – incest;

Human trafficking – involuntary servitude.

Castellanos died following a suicide attempt at the detention center, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are awaiting a final report from both agencies while we conduct our own internal review,” Birkhead said.

Further information was not released.