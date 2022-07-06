DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 39-year-old rape suspect has been identified as the detainee at the Durham County Detention Center who died last week.
On June 30, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead announced a detainee died after being transported to the hopsital.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified Erick Antonio Cano-Castellanos, 39, as the inmate who died.
Cano-Castellanos had been in the detention center since June 3 after he was arrested and charged with two counts of incest and one count of assault on a female.
He was being held on a $3 milion secured bond.
On June 27, a Grand Jury in Durham indicted Castellanos on the following charges:
- First-degree forcible rape – incest;
- Assault on a female – assault by strangulation;
- Human trafficking of a minor – involuntary servitude of a minor;
- Two counts of second-degree forcible rape – incest;
- Human trafficking – involuntary servitude.
Castellanos died following a suicide attempt at the detention center, the sheriff’s office said.
“We are awaiting a final report from both agencies while we conduct our own internal review,” Birkhead said.
Further information was not released.