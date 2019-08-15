RAW VIDEO | Durham explosion | Drone footage 2

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Above is drone footage released by the City of Durham showing the aftermath of April 10’s fatal gas explosion on North Duke Street.

The explosion killed two people and injured 25 more.

The gas line was cut by three Optic Cable Technology LLC employees operating the equipment that struck the line, the report said.

Kong Lee, 61, was killed in the explosion. He was the owner of the Kaffeinate coffee shop in downtown Durham. A Dominion Gas employee injured in the April 10 blast died on April 25.

Last week, it was deemed accidental, according to the City of Durham Fire Department’s report.