DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A memorial marks the spot on the Interstate 85 off-ramp onto Hillandale Road in Durham where Reshaun Cates was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting, but they said it did not appear to be random.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect, and they have not said if anyone has been arrested.

CBS 17 learned from friends that Cates, 34, was active in his community as he was a basketball coach for Grinding Reaching Achieving Balling Durham, a youth basketball league in McDougald Terrace.

CBS 17 also learned that Cates was a Bull City United violence interrupter, who was working to fight violent crime in various Durham neighborhoods.

Bull City United is a program funded by Durham County and the City of Durham where they hire individuals to work as violence interrupters and outreach workers in communities hit hard by gun violence.

According to county officials, violence interrupters work to de-escalate situations and prevent shootings in six different areas of the city.

Right now there’s no word on if he was working at the time he was shot, which took place around 12:50 p.m. Family members said Sunday Cates was on his way to pick up his son when the shooting happened.

Durham City Councilman Leonardo Williams said this is a devastating loss in the community.

“That is the danger of Bull City United,” Williams said. “Bull City United employees wake up every day, they dive headfirst into the core of what’s happening in our streets.”

While Cates had a criminal past and spent more than 10 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge, his friends told CBS 17 he had turned his life around and he was working to stop the violence.

“So, anyone who criticizes them, I say to them, ‘you get out there and you take the chance of putting your life on the line, or just back off,’” Williams said.

Williams said the county and the city need to make sure they are doing what they can to keep Bull City United members safe.

“We have to take a deeper look at what safety parameters we’re going to have in place for those folks who are out there on a regular basis every day in the heart and in the core of what’s happening in our streets,” Williams said.

CBS 17 reached out to Durham police to find out if there was any new information they could provide about the shooting, but we have not heard back.

CBS 17 also reached out to Bull City United and Durham County officials who run the program to see if they have a comment on the loss of one of their Bull City United members. But we have not heard back.