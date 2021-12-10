Recent gun incidents at Durham mall frustrate community leaders concerning violence in city

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting and a fight — both involving guns in Durham.

The two incidents occurred just weeks apart at The Streets at Southpoint mall.

Now, community leaders are calling on a bigger issue — addressing violence in the city.

First, there was a shooting on Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving.

Three people were shot in the mall during an attempted robbery, two of them police say were bystanders.

A week and a half later, police were called yet again to the mall because of a fight in the food court.

Police say several juveniles approached a group of three people.

One person was hurt. A gun and wallet were stolen.

Minister Paul Scott with the Black Messiah Movement says he’s frustrated.

“As a community activist it’s very frustrating because the answers are there, the solutions are there but we’re looking for the solutions in all the wrong places,” said Scott.

He says incidents at the mall have called attention to a bigger issue in the community.

“The bottom line is the shootings are happening in other areas less affluent areas of Durham every night. We shouldn’t have to wait until it happens at a more ritzy area like the Southpoint area to take action,” Scott added.

What can be done to curb the violence at the mall and in Durham?

CBS 17 reached out to the Streets at Southpoint mall.

A spokesperson from the mall told us they have increased security presence but can’t go into detail on security measures.

We also reached out to the Durham police department. They told us they were working to answer our questions; however, we did not receive an answer by the time our story aired.

Also, CBS 17 went to Durham’s Mayor Pro Tempore, Mark-Anthony Middleton.

“We know one of the things that we need to do is address staffing shortages, pay disparity but we also need to engage with the community,” said Middleton. “One of the things I’m going to be looking to do is to find initiatives and programs who may not have traditionally received funding in the past, who haven’t been on our radar and on our matrix.”