DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Soon, bands, schools, and community groups will be making their way down Main Street in Durham spreading holiday cheer.

Registration for the annual Durham Holiday Parade is now open from Thursday and will close on Nov. 3.

All applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and if it is accepted, registered participants will be billed and have three business days to pay, according to the City of Durham.

Those who register after Nov. 3 will be placed on a waiting list and staff will review the application and notify them upon acceptance as space allows.

To apply, you can visit here to register for any of the following parade units:

Walking Group

Walking and Vehicle

Vehicle Group

Motorcycle Group

Horse

Marching Band

City Department

For more information about the holiday parade or registration requirements click here.